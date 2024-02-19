Morning brief: Farmers' protest in India; three shot dead in Minnesota, and more

The "Dilli Chalo" (let's go to Delhi) march, which is a farmers' protest against the Indian government, has been put on hold till Feb 21 after fourth round of talks between farmer unions and central ministers on Sunday (Feb 18). The talks in Chandigarh started at around 8.15 pm on Sunday and ended at around 1 am on Monday.

A fourth round of talks was held between the Union ministers and farmer leaders on Sunday (Feb 18). Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai arrived at Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Sector 26 in Chandigarh for the meeting which started at 8.15 pm and ended at around 1 am on Monday (Feb 19).

A domestic abuse incident escalated into a deadly armed encounter in the US state of Minnesota on Sunday (Feb 18) after a man shot dead two Burnsville police officers and one paramedic. The shooter, who has not yet been publicly identified, barricaded himself inside a house in Burnsville with multiple children early on Sunday morning.

The United States said that its forces in the Red Sea region conducted five "self defense strikes" against three anti-ship cruise missiles as well as one unmanned underwater vessel (UUV) and an unmanned surface vessel (USV) in the Yemeni territories controlled by the country's Houthi rebels.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday (Feb 18) accused Israel of committing "genocide" against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. He further drew a comparison between Israeli military actions and Adolf Hitler's campaign to exterminate the Jewish people.