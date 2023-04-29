Morning brief: EU nations secure 'in principle' agreement to lift ban on transit of Ukrainian grain, & more

The European Commission said on Friday (April 28) that it secured an "in principle" agreement to lift the ban on the transit of Ukrainian grain via five EU member countries. According to European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, The safeguard measures for four products—wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed—were included in the agreement. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Saudi Arabia and Iran are set to open embassies in each other's capitals "within days". However, Amirabdollahian did not give specific dates for the reopening of the embassies.

The European Commission said Friday that it has secured an 'in principle' agreement to lift the ban on the transit of Ukrainian grain via five EU member nations. This comes after concerns were raised earlier by Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia that grain from Ukraine intended for export to other nations had wound up in their domestic markets, driving down prices for local farmers.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are set to open embassies in each other's capitals "within days", Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday (April 28) as the restoration of ties due to a China-brokered peace starts taking up an independent bilateral shape between Tehran and Riyadh.

A total of 26 people, including five children, have been killed Russian missile strikes battered cities across Ukraine on Friday (April 28). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the latest strikes and vowed a response. "Only absolute evil can unleash such terror against Ukraine," he said in his evening address on Friday, the news agency AFP reported on Saturday.

First Republic Bank’s shares plunged nearly 40 per cent on Friday as the California-based bank closed on to yet another week of the loss of the financial heft it once bossed over.

