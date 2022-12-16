Morning brief: Castillo's jail term, US ban on Chinese firms, Twitter accounts suspension and more

Tensions in Peru escalated after former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo’s jail term was extended by 18 months. The relatives and supporters of Castillo, meanwhile, demonstrated outside the Barbadillo penitentiary, asking for the ousted leader’s release. In other news, 36 Chinese companies were banned by the US from importing any components as part of the new export rules introduced by the nation. Also, almost half-a-dozen journalists’ Twitter accounts were suspended, without any explanations.

The prison term of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was extended by 18 months as diplomatic tensions deepened with the region’s left-leaning nations that stand against his removal.

The United States on Thursday banned 36 Chinese companies from importing components from the United States as part of the country's new export rules. The banned Chinese companies also include Yangtze Memory Technologies and Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment, two of China's biggest chipmakers.

Twitter accounts of around half-a-dozen journalists from top media houses covering Technology were suspended without providing any explanation.

A coolant leak aboard the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft that lasted at least three hours might have been caused by a tiny meteorite strike.