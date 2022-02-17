Morning brief: Canada police warns protesting truckers, US says Russia adding troops to Ukraine borders & more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Police have issued a warning to demonstrators who have blocked Ottawa streets for the past 20 days, asking them to leave or be arrested. They have also warned that anyone who was charged or convicted for taking part in the illegal demonstration could also face travel bans to the United States. While tensions over Ukraine mount, the US claims that Russian troops have not been withdrawn from the Ukraine border and that the country has in fact added "as many as 7,000 troops".

Police issues ultimatum to Canada truck protestors: Leave capital or be arrested

Demonstrators blocking Ottawa streets for the past 20 days have been given an ultimatum by the police: leave or be arrested. According to the statement, anyone who blocks streets or assists others in doing so will be arrested, fined, and their trucks seized.

'Seeing small rotations': Russia has added more troops along Ukraine's border, says US

Amid reports of Russian troops pulling back, a White House official said today that Russia had added "as many as 7,000 troops" along Ukraine's border. The official said Russia could begin an attack under a "false" pretext at "any moment".

Mudslides, flooding kill nearly 100 in Brazil's 'imperial city'

Mudslides have killed at least 94 people in Brazil's historic mountain town of Petropolis, as per local officials. Heavy rains have triggered mudslides that buried homes, swept cars and buses off the roads and flooded the streets.

France says Iran nuclear deal 'within grasp', predicts a major crisis if agreement isn't reached

France has warned that Iran has only days left to accept a deal on its nuclear programme at Vienna talks, while Iran's chief negotiator said a deal was closer than ever before. In an address to the Senate, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian predicted that if there is no agreement, a major crisis would ensue.

Watch | One year since Perseverance rover landed on Mars