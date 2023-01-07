Two days of fierce winds and heavy rain have left thousands in California without power. Six journalists in South Sudan have been detained by the country's national security forces over a viral video of President Salva Kirr wetting himself. Allied Pilots Association, the union representing 15,000 American Airlines pilots, has raised questions on the latest cockpit protocols that the airline imposed without appropriate training.

In what comes as unfortunate news for Tennis fans, Spanish teenage sensation, world no. 1 and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will be missing the curtain raiser Grand Slam of the season - the Australian Open due to a leg injury.

Click on headlines to read more:

The next bout of heavy showers and gusty winds was expected to sweep the northwestern corner of California late on Friday and spread southward into the San Francisco Bay Area and central coast through Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Southern Oregon was also forecast to take a hit.

According to a press freedom watchdog, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Friday reported that six journalists of South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) were detained under suspicion over the release of the unauthorised footage.

The clip went viral, filmed during a public event in Sudan which clearly shows South Sudanese President Kiir standing for the national anthem, spreading a stain on his pants, Guardian reported.

According to the union, the carrier enforced new systems for cockpit communications during critical situations like low-visibility landings, reported Reuters news agency.

"The operational changes that management is attempting to implement without fulsome training alters how pilots communicate, coordinate, and execute flight safety duties at some of the most high-threat times," APA said on Monday. The APA also mentioned that the carried made the changes over a bulletin.

The 19-year-old took to his Twitter account to share the news. He said the injury came at a time when he was at his best in the preseason.

"I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg," tweeted Alcaraz.