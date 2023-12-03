Morning brief: BJP dominates in MP, Rajasthan assembly polls, 1 dead in attack near Eiffel tower, and more

Today, the results for the 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan will be announced. The counting of votes began at 8 am. These elections, considered a semi-final to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, were held in Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. Notably, the Election Commission revised the vote counting date for Mizoram, where voting occurred on November 7. Track LIVE updates on WION. Meanwhile, truce negotiations hit a major deadlock on Saturday between Israel and Hamas. The conflict is facing an imminent threat of a spillover beyond the immediate theatre in the Gaza Strip, with Israel's fighter jets targeting numerous Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon in response to repeated rocket attacks on northern Israel.

BJP is on the way to a landslide victory in the state, with having registered a comfortable lead on 141 seats, way ahead of the majority mark. Congress, meanwhile, is struggling on 88 seats.

The BJP continues to maintain the lead in Rajasthan with 100 seats while the Congress is leading in 68 seats, ECI trends show.

As the Israel-Hamas war in West Asia protracted for Day 57, a series of developments resulted in a deadlock in truce negotiations.

One person was dead and two others were injured after a man attacked tourists near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday night (Dec 2). Addressing a press conference, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the police quickly arrested the attacker, a 26-year-old French national, using a Taser stun gun.

Watch: China mystery illness: China refuses to divulge disease details