Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 results LIVE: Counting to start shortly

Election Results LIVE: Today, the results for the 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan will be announced. The counting of votes begins at 8 am. These elections, considered a semi-final to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, were held in Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. Notably, the Election Commission revised the vote counting date for Mizoram, where voting occurred on November 7. Madhya Pradesh saw voting on November 17. Madhya Pradesh has been a stronghold for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for quite some time now. However, the incumbent Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has not been declared the CM face this year. Will the BJP stage yet another comeback, or will it be the Congress party to end its two-decade-long wait to assume power in the central Indian state?