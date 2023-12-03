Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 results LIVE: Counting to start shortly
Story highlights
Election Results LIVE: Today, the results for the 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan will be announced. The counting of votes begins at 8 am. These elections, considered a semi-final to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, were held in Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. Notably, the Election Commission revised the vote counting date for Mizoram, where voting occurred on November 7. Madhya Pradesh saw voting on November 17. Madhya Pradesh has been a stronghold for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for quite some time now. However, the incumbent Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has not been declared the CM face this year. Will the BJP stage yet another comeback, or will it be the Congress party to end its two-decade-long wait to assume power in the central Indian state?
Following are the latest updates
The Madhya Pradesh elections will play a key role in Lok Sabha polls 2024. Of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, Madhya Pradesh's share is 29.
The state witnessed a record turnout of over 77 per cent during the Assembly polls on November 17. Despite Congress's hopes, four-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserts that the BJP's performance is sufficient for re-election.
While the BJP holds the advantage on paper, having won in three of the last four elections and predicted by four out of nine exit polls to return to power with substantial margins, the Congress aims to capitalise on anti-incumbency.
The 2023 Madhya Pradesh election offers a shot at redemption for the Congress and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, following the tumultuous events of March 2020 when Jyotiraditya Scindia and several MLAs left the party, leading to the fall of the Congress government. Scindia joined the BJP, contributing to the BJP's return to power. Kamal Nath has accused Scindia of a "sauda" (deal) with the BJP.