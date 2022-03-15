Morning brief: Biden to meet NATO leaders, China reports 5,280 new covid cases, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Click on the headline to read more:

20 killed, 28 injured in missile strike by Ukraine, says Russia

20 people were killed and 28 injured by a missile fired by Ukrainian troops, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The attack occurred in a residential neighborhood in Donetsk with a Tochka-U tactical missile, according to the military..

China reports 5,280 daily Covid cases, highest tally since the pandemic started two years ago

On Tuesday, China reported 5,280 new cases of Covid, more than double the previous day's number. The figure represents a new daily record since the pandemic started.

UK warns Russia might be planning a chemical attack on Ukraine; US, NATO echo the concern

The British Defence Ministry tweeted on Monday that Russia might use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine in response to a staged attack on Russian troops. In what it called an intelligence update, it cited no evidence in support of the assertion. However, United States officials and NATO chief have earlier also made similar assertions.

Biden expected to meet with NATO leaders in Brussels on Russia-Ukraine: Sources

US President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Brussels next week to meet with NATO leaders to discuss Russia`s war in Ukraine. The plan, which is still being finalized, calls for Biden to meet with other leaders from the NATO alliance in Brussels on March 23.

Watch | Russia Ukraine crisis: Residential buildings hit by artillery firing in Oblon