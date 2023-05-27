Morning brief: Biden optimistic on raising debt ceiling, Belem to host COP30 in 2025, and more

With the debt default deadline looming, US President Joe Biden indicated his government was on the verge of a solution. In other news, The fight to become NATO's next chief is heating up. But it's a race that's mostly being run in the dark, with no clear winner yet. In the realm of sport, British Cycling will ban transgender women from competing in elite female events as per a new policy that aims to prioritise "fairness".

With the debt default deadline precariously close, US President Joe Biden said his administration was close to achieving a breakthrough. For the first time in many weeks, Biden seemed upbeat about the prospect of getting the deal done and raising the debt ceiling.

The fight to become NATO's next chief is heating up. But it's a race that's mostly being run in the dark, with no clear winner yet. Jens Stoltenberg, the Norwegian secretary-general of the transatlantic military alliance, is set to retire at the end of September after nine years in office.