Morning brief: Biden optimistic on raising debt ceiling, Belem to host COP30 in 2025, and more
Story highlights
Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning news brief.
With the debt default deadline looming, US President Joe Biden indicated his government was on the verge of a solution. In other news, The fight to become NATO's next chief is heating up. But it's a race that's mostly being run in the dark, with no clear winner yet. In the realm of sport, British Cycling will ban transgender women from competing in elite female events as per a new policy that aims to prioritise "fairness".
With the debt default deadline precariously close, US President Joe Biden said his administration was close to achieving a breakthrough. For the first time in many weeks, Biden seemed upbeat about the prospect of getting the deal done and raising the debt ceiling.
The fight to become NATO's next chief is heating up. But it's a race that's mostly being run in the dark, with no clear winner yet. Jens Stoltenberg, the Norwegian secretary-general of the transatlantic military alliance, is set to retire at the end of September after nine years in office.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday announced that the city of Belem, which is located on the border of Amazon, will be hosting the COP30 round of global climate talks in 2025.
The second most populous city in Brazil's Amazon after Manaus, Belem, has earlier hosted games of the 2014 World Cup.
