Morning brief: Biden all-cleared to visit India for G-20, NASA shares image of Vikram lander, and more

A day after the US first lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid, President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus — meaning that Biden will be able to visit India as per schedule on September 7 for G20 summit. India's lunar glory's photographic symbolism continues to elevate its scientific legend after NASA orbiter spotted Vikram Lander about 600 km from Moon's south pole.

In other news, pop star Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones fame Sophie Turner — whom Indians identify as their homegrown international star Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law or jethaani — have filed for divorce.

US President Joe Biden will be travelling to India for the upcoming G20 Summit in the capital New Delhi as he has tested negative for COVID-19, the White House has confirmed.



NASA shares image of India's Vikram lander on Moon spotted by its lunar orbiter





India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission is as significant as it is beloved by over a billion Indians after its Vikram lander achieved a successful Moon landing near the lunar south pole on August 23.

Most of the world celebrated as India became the first nation to achieve a successful soft landing near the moon's south pole. Now a NASA spacecraft in lunar orbit captured a captivating top-down view of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander.



In a first, California lawmakers outlaw caste discrimination

California lawmakers have passed a bill that outlaws caste-based discrimination in the state. If the legislation becomes law, then it will become the first US state to enforce such a rule that has traditionally existed in South Asian communities.



Receiving the gift of a lifetime on his birthday, 72-year-old Leonard Mack, a South Carolina resident was finally exonerated on Monday (September 5) after being wrongfully convicted of raping a Westchester County teenage girl, nearly five decades ago.



Fact check: Did MH370 crash in Cambodian jungle as viral reports claim?





A latest conspiracy theory about the disappearance of MH370 has claimed that the Malaysian Airlines-operated plane has been found in the dense forests of Cambodia. Over the weekend, British tabloids published a video producer's claims that he found a plane in the Pursat Province of the East Asian nation while scanning through satellite imagery on Google Maps.



Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially filed for divorce after four years of marriage. The news came as a shock to many fans who had followed the couple's journey from their initial meeting through social media to the birth of their two daughters. According to documents obtained by People, the divorce filing states that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," marking the end of a four-year union that had captured the public's attention. It appears that they have a prenuptial agreement in place, which could potentially simplify the division of assets and property.



Asia Cup: Colombo to remain host for remaining Super Four games and final as scheduled





The five matches of Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 will be hosted in Colombo as originally scheduled. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), however, seems to be miffed with the decision and the manner in which the decision was taken by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The PCB, nonetheless, has agreed to the decision.

