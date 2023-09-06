Asia Cup: Colombo to remain host for remaining Super Four games and final as scheduled

The five matches of Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 will be hosted in Colombo as originally scheduled. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), however, seems to be miffed with the decision and the manner in which the decision was taken by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The PCB, nonetheless, has agreed to the decision.

The drama of shifting matches out of Colombo, preferably to Hambantota, started after the blockbuster game between India and Pakistan was washed out after the first innings on September 2. The ACC too was mulling over shifting the remaining games, including the final, to Hambantota with rain warning in Colombo in the upcoming days.

ACC president Jay Shah, however, sent an email on Tuesday, September 5 afternoon to members that Colombo will continue to be the host for the remaining matches in Sri Lanka which irked the PCB, reported ESPNCricinfo. Sri Lanka Cricket's chief executive Ashley de Silva also spoke to ESPNCricinfo and said that the reason ACC opted to keep matches in Colombo because "a lot of fans had already made arrangements to watch the matches in Colombo" and "the last few days it hasn't been raining as much" in Colombo.

Also Read: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in narrow contest in Lahore to book Super Four berth in Asia Cup

The PCB, during the initial discussions while selecting a co-host after BCCI refused to play due to government permission issues, had pitched UAE as an option. ACC president Shah, meanwhile, released a statement on Tuesday, September 5, which gave the reason of not accepting PCB's option.

"The Asia Cup 2022 edition was played in the UAE in the T20 format. It's important to emphasize that the dynamics of a T20 tournament cannot be directly compared to those of a 100-over One-day format. In this context, ACC members received feedback from their respective high-performance teams, expressing concerns about playing one-day matches in the UAE in the month of September. Such a schedule could have potentially led to player fatigue and an increased risk of injuries, particularly right before the all-important ICC Cricket World Cup," read the statement.

Nonetheless, the drama seems to be over now with Super Four stage kicking off on September 6 in Lahore - the last match in the city - when Pakistan take on Bangladesh.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE