More US Capitol rioters in viral posts arrested

Federal agents in US have arrested two more Capitol Hill rioters whose images had gone viral. One of them carried the House speaker's lectern and another wore horns and a fur pelt.

Five people have died, including a police officer, following the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday.

Dozens of people have been charged in the aftermath, and the FBI has been asking the public to help identify participants given the proliferation of images of the riots on the internet.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, who featured prominently on social media wearing horns, a fur pelt, face paint and brandishing a spear adorned with the US flag, turned himself in to police, the Department of Justice said.

Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, called the FBI's Washington office on Thursday and later told agents "he came as part of a group effort with other 'patriots' from Arizona, at the request of the President that all 'patriots' come to DC on January 6," the DOJ said in a release.

Before his arrest, NBC network reported, Chansley gloated about how the crowd infiltrated the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee.

Federal agents also arrested Adam Christian Johnson, whose photo as he smiled and waved as he carried off House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern also went viral.

Johnson, of Parrish, Florida, also streamed live video on Facebook of himself as he walked the halls of the Capitol, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The video has been removed from online platforms and all of Johnson's pages have been taken down.

One man who was arrested in connection with the events at the Capitol and threats to lawmakers told FBI agents he arrived in Washington on Thursday, a day late for the rally, after being delayed en route in Ohio, federal court documents showed.

Cleveland Meredith was found with a Tavor X95 assault rifle, a Glock pistol, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and was detained in connection with making threats to Pelosi after an FBI agent read January 7 text messages in which Meredith talked about "putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV" and running her over with his truck.

At least a dozen other people were facing criminal charges in US District Court for the District of Columbia in connection to the riot, and at least another 40 people faced lesser charges in the District of Columbia Superior Court, a local venue. Many of them were arraigned on Thursday and released, with an order from the judge not to return to Washington unless for court appearances or meetings with their attorneys.

They included Richard Barnett, the Gravette, Arkansas, man who was photographed sitting at Pelosi's desk, his feet up on the furniture.

Also, the FBI and the Washington police department's homicide unit are jointly investigating the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured while defending the Capitol. Sicknick had just been sworn in with the US Capitol Police Department, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

