More than $330 billion of Russian assets frozen by Ukraine allies till now

Since the outbreak of war, over $330 billion in financial resources, which were owned by Russia's elite and the central bank, have been frozen by the sanctions task force of leading Ukraine allies, the group said on Wednesday. In a joint statement, the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force (REPO) said that they have blocked $30 billion in assets belonging to Russian oligarchs and officials. They have also immobilised $300 billion, which were owned by the Russian central bank. At least five luxury yachts have also been detained. The opulent real estate, which was owned by the country's billionaires, has also been frozen.

In a statement released by the US Treasury, the group said, "Together, we will ensure that our sanctions continue to impose costs on Russia for its unprovoked and continuing aggression in Ukraine."

The members of REPO include top finance and justice officials of the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Australia, Britain and the European Commission.

REPO has said that it would continue to pursue the assets of Russians. “REPO's work is not yet complete. We continue to increase Russia's cost of its war," they said.

