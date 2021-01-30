More than 200,000 people flee CAR violence

More than 200,000 people have fled Central African Republic to escape form the violence, said UN refugee agency UNHCR. Nearly half of those who escaped crossed border into Democratic Republic of Congo. CAR has been marred by violence over December election result.

The CAR army, backed by UN, Russian and Rwandan troops, has been battling rebels seeking to overturn a Dec. 27 vote in which President Faustin-Archange Touadera was declared the winner.

"Refugees have told UNHCR that they fled in panic when they heard gun shots, leaving their belongings behind," spokesman Boris Cheshirkov told journalists in Geneva

Central African Republic has struggled to find stability since 2013 rebellion that ousted former president Francois Bozize

Former prime minister Martin Ziguele, who came third in the Dec. 27 election, said on Friday there was fighting across the country every day, preventing movement between towns, and pushing more people to flee.

"Everyone is focused on the main transport route between the capital and eastern Cameroon for supplies, but inside the country, there is no movement," Ziguele told Reuters by phone from Bangui.

"I cannot leave Bangui and go 90 km (60 miles) without a heavily-armed army escort. Imagine then the population. Add the curfew and the state of emergency, it is really an apocalyptic situation," Ziguele said.

In a statement on Friday, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, a regional body of 12 member states, called for a ceasefire and urged armed groups to "disengage from the encirclement of Bangui" and allow people and goods to move freely.

The body will also ask the United Nations Security Council to lift an arms embargo imposed on CAR that has restricted the flow of weapons to the army since 2013.

(With AFP inputs)