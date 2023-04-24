More than 1,200 children die every year due to air pollution in Europe, says report

The EU Environmental Agency (EEA) on Monday stated that more than 1,200 premature deaths are recorded every year in the age bracket of under 18 across Europe due to air pollution. It added that pollution is also increasing the risk of contracting the chronic disease in the later stage of life.

Even after improvements made recently, "the level of key air pollutants in many European countries remain stubbornly above World Health Organisation" (WHO) guidelines, especially in central-eastern Europe and Italy, stated the EEA after carrying out a study in almost 30 countries, which includes 27 members of the European Union.

The report did not include the major industrial nations like the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Russia, suggesting that the continent's overall death tolls could be higher.

Last November, the EEA announced that 238,000 people died prematurely due to air pollution in 2020. The death toll includes the EU as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey.

"Air pollution causes over 1,200 premature deaths per year in people under the age of 18 in Europe and significantly increases the risk of disease later in life," the agency stated.

This was the first study conducted by the agency which focused specifically on children.

"Although the number of premature deaths in this age group is low relative to the total for the European population estimated by EEA each year, deaths early in life represent a loss of future potential and come with a significant burden of chronic illness, both in childhood and later in life," stated the agency.

The agency appealed to the authorities to focus on the improvisation of air quality around nurseries, sports facilities, schools and mass transport hubs.

"After birth, ambient air pollution increases the risk of several health problems, including asthma, reduced lung function, respiratory infections and allergies," noted the report.

Seven million children die annually

Poor quality of air can also "aggravate chronic conditions like asthma, which afflicts nine per cent of children and adolescents in Europe, as well as increasing the risk of some chronic diseases later in adulthood", stated the report.

In 2021, ninety-seven per cent of the urban population was inhaling air that did not meet the standards mentioned in the WHO recommendations, as per the figures released on Monday.

Last year, the EEA emphasised that the EU was heading toward its target of reducing the number of premature deaths by 50 per cent by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies)

