/More SURPRISES in Israel-Iran war? US envoy warns 'Hezbollah beeper operation' will seem simple compared to ongoing attack

Israel's Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter said that there will be surprises in the Israel-Iran war, that will make the beeper operation seem simple than the ongoing attacks against Iran.

The envoy was referring to Israel's pager and walkie-talkies attack against Hezbollah members in Lebanon and Syria.

"We've pulled off a number of surprises," Leiter said during a Tuesday appearance on the TV network Merit Street. "When the dust settles, you're going to see some surprises on Thursday night and Friday that will make the beeper operation almost seem simple," he added.

However, he later clarified on X, that he was referring to Israel's actions in the past week and not future actions.

Last year, Israel detonated pagers used by members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group, that killed at least 12 people and wounded nearly 3,000 people.

The next day, at least 25 people were killed and more than 600 were injured in a walkie-talkies blast.

Further, Leiter blamed European leaders for making the same mistakes the world made in refusing to confront Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.

“This is the war to end wars,” he said referring to Israel’s bombing of Iran. “This is the war to engender peace in the Middle East.”

He also stressed that US President Donald Trump is not putting pressure on Israel to stop the fighting.

In a video on X, Leiter explained that Israel was "not in the business of regime change."

"Today we continue to peel back the surface-to-surface missile systems that are spread throughout Iran. We've reached the point where between a third and a half have been demolished," he said.

"We hit today the broadcast center in the middle of Tehran after we informed the people living in the vicinity to leave. Hundreds of thousands of Tehranis have escaped Tehran to be out of the line of danger. And we took out the broadcast system. This is very important because this serves the mullahs and their information campaign, the propaganda campaign throughout," he added.

