More money brings greater happiness, says US study

"Money can't buy you happiness" might be an old cliché, but according to a new study in the United States which looked at correlation between income and happiness has concluded that more money brings in greater happiness.

The results of the study conducted among 30 years and older in the United States found a growing class divide among Americans with regard to "happiness".

The study published in a journal named Emotion found that happiness among whites with no college degree had declined since the 1970s while it had stayed the same for whites with a college degree while for blacks in America it has stayed the same with no college education, the level of happiness, however, has increased for blacks with a college degree.

The research found that people in the higher income bracket were happier although it found no evidence that "happiness" fades after an income level.

The study concluded that the decreasing ability to pay for higher education, rising inequality and rising real estate prices has had a direct impact on income and happiness.

The Emotion study has been underway since 1972 under the title: expanding class divide in happiness in the United States. It is one of the longest-running surveys in the United States which has studied the behaviour of over 44,000 participants from 1972 to 2016.