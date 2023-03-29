Monks refuse to leave centuries-old Kyiv church over alleged links with Russia

Monks as well as worshippers at a monastery in Kyiv have refused an order to leave the religious place amid accusations that they have links with Russia, Newsweek reported. On Wednesday, hundreds gathered for what was reported to be their last service at the Orthodox church.

While the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) officially cut ties with the Moscow Patriarchate (the official title of the Bishop of Moscow) after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced full-scale offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, it continues to be perceived as a pro-Moscow entity active in the heart of Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) has been ordered by the government to leave the vast 980-year old Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery complex by the end of Wednesday. Monks and worshippers are reportedly adamant to not vacate the monastery.

Kyiv monastery eviction order: Is safety the primary concern?

The Ukrainian government has not cited any safety-related concerns for the eviction order amid Russia's ongoing offensive against the country. It says the UOC broke tenancy agreements and constructed buildings illegally. The UOC denies this and says the government has not shown any documents proving this.

The crowd that gathered in one of the Lavra's churches on Wednesday morning spilled out into a courtyard outside as flakes of snow fell around them.

ALSO READ | Explained | What the fuss over depleted uranium in Ukraine war is about

One UOC priest, Father Rustik, said he had travelled several hundred kilometres from the Dnipropetrovsk region to attend the service.

"I believe that the monks here are being unlawfully expelled, and the property and churches for which we worked many years are being taken away," he told Reuters.

More than 50 UOC clergy have been arrested by Ukraine on charges including treason and collaboration with Russia. The UOC maintains that the charges are baseless.

ALSO WATCH | How Russia- Ukraine war has changed the world

Kostyantyn Krainyk, deputy head of the Ukrainian state body responsible for the monastery, has not made clear what will happen if the UOC does not leave though he has said a government commission will make decisions on questions related to the tenancy agreement.

"(The UOC) will simply stop using (the Lavra complex). As for when they will vacate it, the commission will decide," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)







WATCH WION LIVE HERE