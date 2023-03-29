Explained | What is the fuss over depleted uranium in Ukraine war about

Whenever we hear the word 'Uranium' in the context of a war, our antennas go up. The nuclear connotations immediately take us back to Second World War during which the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were flattened within seconds due to American nuclear bombs. Though (till now) there hasn't been another outright use of a nuclear bomb in a conflict, 'depleted uranium' has become something of a buzz in connection with ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

What is depleted uranium?

Depleted uranium is naturally occuring urnaium, except it has been stripped of most, but not all, of its radioactivity. In nerdspeak, depleted uranium is a waste material formed during the process of enrichment of uranium for its use in nuclear weapons and nuclear power plants.

What is the use of depleted uranium?

Depleted uranium can be used in weapons to make them more devastating. It can be put on the tips of tank shells, mortar rounds and even bullets. Such a treatment, enhances ability of the weapons to penetrate enemy armour, something that can be of decisive advantage in a battlefield. Projectiles with depleted uranium tips can ignite on impact. This adds another element to their destructive capability.

Have weapons with depleted uranium been used before?

Yes, they were used in Iraq war in 2003. Before that, they were used in Kosovo (1999) and in Gulf War (1991).

The biological aspect: Depleted uranium causes cancer?

World Health Organisation's (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) lists depleted uranium as group 1 carcinogen.

Though depleted uranium is stripped of most of its radioactivity, it still has low levels of it. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) thus advises caution while handling depleted uranium.

A study carried out by team of researchers from American University of Beirut and Rutgers University has found "positive associations between uranium exposure and adverse health outcomes" among Iraqi population (Refer:'Weaponised uranium and adverse health outcomes in Iraq: a systematic review' by Surdyk et al). The study has been featured by National Library of Medicine (NLM).

The study says that opponents of depleted uranium assert that its use resulted in increased rate of birth defects and cancers in Iraq after use of such weaponry.

The researchers also say that their findings imply that US sanctions on Iraq 'may have played a role in limiting research and publication on the health impacts of weaponised uranium on the Iraqi population.'

A United Nations study carried out over situation in Kosovo right after conflict noted that if projectiles like bullets, tipped with depleted uranium are lying on ground and picked up by someone from the local population, it may result in 'local radiation doses above safety standards.' This can happen if the bullet is kept in pocket or worn in a chain around the neck.

The study also noted that bullets embedded in the groud, several metres from the surface pose 'risk of future DU contamination of groundwater and drinking water'

Depleted uranium, the political aspect

Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, 2022. After sustained gains in first few months of the conflict, Russian forces had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counterattack. Conquering Ukraine has not been a walk in the park for Russia as it was initially feared.

The Russian camp has been issuing nuclear threats for many months now, something that the West is worried about. Former Russian president and a staunch Putin-ally Dmitry Medvedev has been regular in hinting that Russia was very open to consider the nuclear option.

Expressing his dismay over West's supply of weapons to Ukraine, Medvedev said last month that this could lead to a nuclear war.

"Our enemies are doing just that, not wanting to understand that their goals will certainly lead to a total fiasco. Loss for everyone. A collapse. Apocalypse. Where you forget for centuries about your former life, until the rubble ceases to emit radiation," he said, as quoted by the daily Izvestia.

In short, anything 'nuclear' represents a clear and devastating escalation of the current conflict in Ukraine.

Uranium, even if depleted, thus, may have become an uncomfortable 'U-word' especially when both camps are high on war-speak.

The West has so far been generous in helping Ukraine with weapons and other aid but provision of depleted uranium weapons might just open a new chapter.

Russia knows this and has chosen to warn the UK to not provide depleted uranium shells to Ukraine saying that they contain a 'nuclear component'

It's not that Russia is helping to prevent nuclear turn of the Ukraine war. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced himself that Russia would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, a country, the ruling regime of which is strongly pro-Russia even if people aren't.

The world has seen horrific devastation nuclear weapons can cause. It is therfore eager to avoid nuclear confrontation. The efforts have been successful till now at least but everyone is looking warily at the Ukraine conflict for sure. A lot remains to be seen.

