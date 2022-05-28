Monkeypox: Russia alleges US labs in Nigeria spreading the disease

Russia has claimed that US has biolabs in Nigerian cities that have been responsible for spread of monkeypox. Sputnik News quoted Igor Kirillov, chief of the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Troops. Kirilov has reportedly published a news on Friday (May 27) in which he has made the allegations.

Kirilov reportedly noted WHO's conclusion of monkeypox having spread from Nigeria and said that US biolabs were responsible for it. In his briefing, he claimed that US biolabs were present in cities Abuja, Zaria and Lagos.

Lagos is capital of Nigeria.

The briefing urged World Health Organisation (WHO) to investigate the alleged US role in spreading monkeypox.

Need to act against monkeypox 'now': WHO

The WHO has said that if world acted quickly against monkeypox, it can be contained easily.

"We think that if we put in place the right measures now we probably can contain this easily," Sylvie Briand, WHO director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, told the U.N. agency's annual assembly.

Till now, about 300 cases have been found in around 20 countries.

"For us, we think that the key priority currently is trying to contain this transmission in non-endemic countries," Briand told a technical briefing for member states.

Needed measures included the early detection and isolation of cases and contact tracing, she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

