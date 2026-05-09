A Frontier flight aborted its takeoff from the Denver International Airport late Friday (May 8) after it hit a person on the runway. While the pedestrian who was struck by the plane was killed, 12 passengers reported minor injuries, five of whom were taken to local hospitals. Frontier Flight 4345 was evacuated shortly after the incident. In a statement, the airport said that its Runway 17L will remain closed while the investigation is being conducted.

A video on social media emerged, captured by a passenger on the flight, showing the moment the plane’s engine caught fire after hitting the person. In the clip, as the aircraft gains speed to take off, a sound of impact is heard, and a blaze is seen. Passengers on board can be heard screaming at the sudden incident.

According to the flight tracking website, Flightradar24, the aircraft had reached a a maximum speed of 127 knots before applying brakes and coming to a stop. It added that the Airbus A321neo suffered an engine fire and smoke filled the cabin resulting in an evacuation via slides.