Modi aims at expansion of India's UPI to BRICS nations at business forum meet
Story highlights
Modi at BRICS 2023: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing BRICS Business Forum 2023, said that India made reforms in mission-mode.
Modi at BRICS 2023: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing BRICS Business Forum 2023, said that India made reforms in mission-mode.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the reforms made in India in past few years, and hailed 'ease of doing business' for investors in the world's fifth largest economy.
"We have replaced red tape with red carpet for investors," said Modi, in a business forum meet of the BRICS meeting that had physical presence of the head of nations of Brazil, India and South Africa while Russian President Vladimir Putin was virtually present.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping was not present in the forum for unspecified reasons.
trending now
Modi also pitched India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) to the BRICS nations and hailed the way the instant digital payment service is available for use across India, "from street vendors to the shopping mall".
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.