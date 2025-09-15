/MMA star Conor McGregor drops out of Ireland's presidential race

Irish mixed martial arts (MMA) star Conor McGregor announced Monday that he was withdrawing his candidacy for the country's presidential election, but added that his "commitment to Ireland does not end here". Nicknamed "The Notorious", McGregor is a leading figure in the anti-immigration movement in Ireland and was hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House in March for St. Patrick's Day. He was convicted last November in a civil rape case and has also been sued in the US federal civil court by a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her in Miami in June 2023.

"Following careful reflection, and after consulting with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race," McGregor wrote on X.

In a lengthy message, he criticised Ireland's electoral law, which requires the endorsement of 20 members of parliament or four local government authorities to validate a candidacy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He denounced a "democratic deficit against the will of the Irish people", particularly the "'forgotten Irish' who feel abandoned and ignored by Establishment woke politics".

"There is now a very visible and vocal movement of Irish Patriots reverting to our cultural and historical origins seeking to maintain and protect our way of life as Irish," he said, adding, "this tide cannot be held back".

Also read | Charlie Kirk NFL tribute: Teams pay respect to MAGA influencer on Sunday Night Football

The Irish presidential election, scheduled for October 24, will decide the successor to Michael Higgins, who has held the office since 2011.

There are already three confirmed candidates: the left-wing Catherine Connolly, Jim Gavin of Fianna Fail and Heather Humphreys of Fine Gael -- two parties in the ruling centre-right coalition.

The largest opposition party -- the leftist-nationalist Sinn Féin -- is expected to decide on September 20 whether to nominate its own candidate or support the independent Connolly, who is backed by several leftist parties.

A number of other independent candidates are still seeking endorsements ahead of the September 24 deadline.

Other prominent figures expressing an interest in the mostly-honorary position included musician Bob Geldof and "Riverdance" star Michael Flatley, but both dropped out of the race.