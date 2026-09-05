/Mistrial declared in Lindsay Clancy trial: What happens next?

Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy after a 12-person jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. The decision came on Friday (Sep 4) after seven days and over 38 hours of deliberations following a highly publicised trial.

Clancy, 36, a former labour and delivery nurse from Duxbury, Massachusetts, was charged with murder in the January 2023 deaths of her three children: 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan. Following the incident, Clancy attempted suicide by jumping from a second-story window of her home, leaving her permanently paralysed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Throughout the 21-day trial, the core legal dispute focused on Clancy's mental state at the time of the killings. Lead defence attorney Kevin Reddington did not dispute that Clancy committed the acts, but argued she was not criminally responsible due to severe postpartum psychosis. The defense presented testimony detailing Clancy’s rapid mental decline, severe anxiety, and auditory hallucinations commanding her to harm her children, alongside her brief stay at a psychiatric hospital weeks before the tragedy.

Prosecutors argued that Clancy acted with deliberate premeditation. They pointed out that she had arranged for her husband to pick up takeout and medication, giving her time alone with the children, and argued she retained the capacity to distinguish right from wrong despite her documented psychiatric conditions.

Deliberations proved difficult as jurors were asked to choose between five options, ranging from first-degree murder to not guilty by reason of insanity. Court notes indicated the panel was split 11-1.

Also read: Jury to deliberate in tragic Lindsay Clancy postpartum psychosis murder trial

The defence filed an emergency appeal with the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court seeking to hold an inquiry into or remove the holdout juror, alleging the juror was refusing to follow court instructions regarding reasonable doubt. However, the state's highest court denied the request, clearing the way for Judge Sullivan to formally discharge the jury.

"Each one of you knew how difficult the case was going to be... but still, you braced for that duty," Sullivan told jurors before dismissing them.

What happens next…