Missile attack at Iraqi oil refinery results in tank fire, say security forces  

In a missile attack, an oil refinery was targetted in Erbil, Iraq on Sunday, media reports said.

The explosion led to fire in one of its main tanks, which was brought under control, the Iraqi security forces said in a statement.

Another missile had landed on the outer fence of the refinery. It did not cause any casualties, the forces added.

Also Read: Tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia nearing end: Iraq PM

On Sunday, six missiles had landed near KAR refinery in Erbil, the anti-terrorism authorities in Kurdistan region said. They said that the missiles were launched from Nineveh province.

After the attack, a launch pad and four missiles were also found in the Nineveh Plain and defused, the security forces said.

Watch: Muslims across the world begin Eid preparations, thousand of believers offer prayers at the Mecca

Calling it a "cowardly attack", Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said, the armed forces will pursue the perpetrators of the attack.

In a phone call, he discussed the security situation with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, the prime minister's office said on Twitter.

On April 6, three missiles had fell near the refinery, without causing any harm. The refinery is owned by Iraqi Kurdish businessman Baz Karim Barzanji, CEO, KAR Group, which is the major domestic energy company, a Reuters report said, citing sources in the Kurdistan regional government.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)