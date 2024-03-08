Miss World 2024: Live Streaming Platform, Date and Time; When and where to watch Online, App, TV in India

The highly anticipated 71st edition of Miss World 2024 promises to captivate audiences, marking a significant return to India after a hiatus of 28 years. Initially slated for the United Arab Emirates, this prestigious beauty pageant will now unfold at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday, March 9. Sini Shetty, the winner of Femina Miss India 2022 will be representing India at the Miss World 2024 pageant. On this date, the final event will grace the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai

According to a recent report from Femina, Indian singer Neha Kakkar is scheduled to perform at the grand finale of the 71st Miss World on March 9th. The event will be broadcasted in more than 140 countries and territories, reaching an audience of over 1 billion people.

Live Streaming Details:

When and where to watch Miss World 2024?

Catch the excitement live! The 71st Miss World can be streamed on Sonytiv on March 9, starting at 7:30 PM (ST), and also on the official website of Miss World that is www.missworld.com.

Who Will Host the Miss World 2024?

Filmmaker Karan Johar, returning to the Miss World stage after his jury role in 2006, will host the event alongside Miss World 2013 Megan Young from the Philippines.

Who will be performing and special guests at the Miss World 2024?

The grand finale, which commenced on February 18 in New Delhi, will feature a performance by Indian singer Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar. Miss World 2021 title winner, Polish model Karolina Bielawska, will also be present to crown the next Miss World, adding to the excitement of this truly global spectacle.