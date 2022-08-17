Minorities drafted into forced labour, possible 'enslavement' in China's Xinjiang: UN expert

A report by an independent UN expert has concluded that the minorities have been drafted into forced labour in China's Xinjiang region. They are forced into the manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

Some Western countries have accused China of human rights violations in the Xinjiang region against the Uyghur Muslims, which China has repeatedly denied. The US has even accused China of mass detention, torture, forced labour and genocide in Xinjiang.

As released on Tuesday (August 16), the report by UN special rapporteur on modern slavery Tomoya Obokata pointed to two "distinct state-mandated systems" in China.

The report highlights that forced labour has occurred, citing think tank and NGO reports as well as victims.

One of the two distinct state-mandated systems is a vocational skills education and training centre system. In this, the minorities are detained and subject to work placements.

Meanwhile, another one involves attempts to reduce poverty through labour transfer, in which rural workers are moved into "secondary or tertiary work".

The report said, "While these programmes may create employment opportunities for minorities and enhance their incomes... the special rapporteur considers that indicators of forced labour pointing to the involuntary nature of work rendered by affected communities have been present in many cases."

As per the report, the nature and extent of powers exercised over the workers include excessive surveillance and abusive living and working conditions.

The report further stated that it could "amount to enslavement as a crime against humanity, meriting a further independent analysis."

In response, China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Wednesday accused Obokata of "choosing to believe lies and disinformation fabricated by the US... as well as anti-China forces".

