Minnesota snow storm: One of the deadliest winter storms is about to hit the American state this week

Minnesota snow storm: As Minnesota braces for a snowstorm that could be one of the biggest in the state's history, residents are rushing to stock up on supplies and make preparations. The storm is expected to hit on Tuesday night and continue through Thursday afternoon, with as much as 20 inches of snow predicted to fall. The snow storm warning has been posted for central and southern Minnesota, with two rounds of snow expected to hit the region, delivering 16 to 22 inches of snow. Meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein from the National Weather Service in Chanhassen warns that if residents don't need to travel between Tuesday and Thursday, they should avoid it.

Minnesota weather forecast

The storm is being caused by warm air flowing north and cold air dropping down from Canada, which is converging over Minnesota. This is creating prime conditions for a major snowfall, with the worst expected from Wednesday evening through Thursday, when heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

The metro area is expected to see an inch of snow on Tuesday afternoon, followed by 3 to 7 inches overnight. After a brief break on Wednesday morning, a second round of snow will arrive in the afternoon, dropping 7 to 13 inches before wrapping up on Thursday afternoon.

Update on the Minnesota State High School League

The Minnesota State High School League has indicated that it plans to go ahead with two state championship events that will draw teams and spectators from all over the state to St. Paul. The girls' hockey and gymnastics state tournaments for this week are expected to take place as scheduled. The league is encouraging teams to watch the weather and make travel plans accordingly.

People are preparing for the storm in different ways. Clair Weiss, who works in the ticket office at Buck Hill in Burnsville, says that after last week's rain, which diminished the ski area's base, hefty amounts of new snow are welcome. Customers on Monday were already renting snow blowers and skid-steer loaders at Hiawatha Reddy Rents, with most of the available equipment already spoken for by Monday afternoon.

Minnesota Department of Transportation fully prepared

However, those who will have to remove the snow aren't quite so enthusiastic. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that it will be "all hands on deck" as the agency contends with copious amounts of snow. Crews will work round the clock, but drivers should "be ready to stay home."

The impending storm has drawn mixed reactions from Minnesota residents, with some feeling exasperated by the long winter, and others welcoming the snow. Charity Mack of Cottage Grove, who hates winter, says she learned of the incoming storm from her mother and had to stock up on groceries and put gas in her vehicle. She says she is ready for spring and tired of looking out and seeing white.

Minnesota snow storm history

The largest snowstorm ever to hit the Twin Cities was the infamous Halloween blizzard from October 31 to November 3, 1991, when 28.4 inches of snow fell. The only other time snowfall topped 20 inches was in 1985, when 21.1 inches fell over Thanksgiving weekend from November 29 to December 1.