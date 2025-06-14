/Minnesota shooting | Democratic lawmakers shot in 'politically motivated' attack at their homes, Trump reacts

State Representative Melissa Hortman, her husband were shot dead and State Senator John Hoffman were injured in shooting at their separate homes on Saturday (June 14). Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said that they were killed in "what appears to be a politically motivated shooting".

"We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence," Walz said at a press conference Saturday. "Those responsible for this will be held accountable."



US President Donald Trump has also condemned the "terrible shooting" of the lawmakers. "I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers," Trump said. "Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America," he added.





Drew Evans, superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said that authorities were actively searching for a suspect. Autopsies will be done to determine extent of injuries, Evans said. A "shelter in place" order was in effect early Saturday.



John Hoffman, a Democrat first elected to the state Senate in 2012, is also a consultant and former vice chair of the Anoka-Hennepin School Board.

Melissa Hortman, a Democrat and former House speaker, was first elected in 2004. A lawyer by profession, she is survived by two children.



“When we did a search of the vehicle, we did find a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials. We immediately made alerts to the state to provide security wherever necessary,” Brooklyn Park police chief Mark Bruley said in a press conference.



Brooklyn Park police said that a manifesto containing a list of names was found inside the vehicle of the shooting suspect. The suspect was allegedly dressed as a police officer and driving a fake police cruiser. Brooklyn Park Police described the suspect as “a white male, brown hair, wearing black body armor over blue shirt and blue pants.”