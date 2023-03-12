Minnesota father kills 77-yr-old sex offender he claims was stalking daughter: Reports

A father from the US state of Minnesota has confessed to killing a 77-year-old sex offender he claimed stalked his daughter. Citing court documents, a report by Fox News on Saturday (March 11) said 27-year-old Levi Axtell walked into a police station in Minnesota on Wednesday covered in blood and told police he beat a man with a shovel 15 to 20 times and "finished him off" with a moose antler.

The elderly victim was identified as Lawrence V. Scully- who had been convicted of molesting a six-year-old girl in 1979. In 2014, Scullly filed as a candidate for the mayor of Grand Marais. During the campaign, many people called into question his past behaviour as a convicted sexual predator

On Friday, Levi Axtell was taken into custody and arraigned on a second-degree murder charge. He is being held in the Cook County jail on a $1 million bond. The 27-year-old father is next due in court on April 10.

Deputies from the Cook County Sheriff's Office found Scully in his Grand Marais home "obviously dead from the serious nature of his head wounds," according to the criminal complaint, the report said. The cause of Scully's death was blunt-force head injuries.

In 2018, Axtell accused Scully of stalking and attempting to groom his toddler daughter at her daycare by parking his van at the facility. Axtell sought a protective order against Scully on behalf of his daughter, a report by the WTIP on Friday said. The order was initially granted but dropped several weeks later.

The 27-year-old father told Cook Country authorities that he had known Scully for a long time, and believed him to have sexually offended children in the past, the report added. Axtell said he observed the 77-year-old parking in his vehicle at locations where children were present and believed he would re-offend.



