Millions of individuals in middle east at risk due to extreme climate change

The world is suffering from climate change, carbon emissions and whatnot. But, the Middle East is the world's most water-stressed region due to low rainfall, severe heatwaves and deepening drought threatening to displace millions of people.

The UNHRC claimed that approximately 90 per cent of refugees come from the most vulnerable and least prepared nations to adapt the climate change.

In the middle east, Egypt is one of the most affected countries. The head of the farmers' syndicate in a conversation with AFP said, " Egypt- one of the most arid countries in the world" -- has grown even less profitable because of new climate-linked hazards such as "the appearance of new parasites." He further added, "Young people from rural areas are migrating abroad or to big cities to work in industry."

Sometimes these climates change force people to displace. As Amy Pope director of the International Organisation for Migration in a conversation with AFP said, "If people can't farm, if people can't work, if people can't find food, they have few alternatives to displacement."

Researchers further claimed that there are several factors that contribute to declining in agriculture such as attractiveness to the facilities and services in the urban area.

Populations will inevitably have concrete in major cities like Cairo, Algiers, Tunis and Tripoli and coasts are damaged.

In Sudan, tribal conflicts over the ownership of land and waters have resulted in hundreds of fatalities each year. Nearly 200 people perished in two days of rioting in October in the southern Nile.

Jordan is one of the driest nations and will need to import twice as much water from Israel in 2021.

However, Pope claimed that the world climate community made a commitment to assist Copenhagen and Paris. the commitment includes supporting alternative methods for agricultural and water management.

(With inputs from agencies)

