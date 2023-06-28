Million-dollar human error: ‘Monetary amount needed to compensate the research recreation,’ RPI tells WION

In the incident of a cleaner at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in New York, erasing decades of research by switching off the lab’s freezer, the college has initiated legal action against the cleaner’s employer, Daigle Cleaning Systems. Narrating the root causes of the incident, the attorney representing the college, Michael Ginsberg, spoke exclusively to WION. He highlighted the details of the incident as well as the insights into the lawsuit and the lab’s future course of action.

Speaking to WION, Michael said that the college is seeking a monetary amount that is necessary to recreate the research. He said that they want Daigle Cleaning Systems to compensate the institute for the cost of recreating the research, including the cost of labour and material of chemical compounds.

“The amount necessary is slightly below a million dollars,” Michael exclaimed while adding that the mistake cost them the research of more than 20 years.

However, he also told WION that they consider it to be a human error not done with any intent of causing harm or sabotage.

“I will say that we don’t believe that this was an intentional act. We don’t believe any bad intention or sabotage of any sort was behind this. It was a human error that resulted in the loss of the extensive amount of research which now needs to be recreated,” Michael told WION.

According to the attorney, this research was a combination of about 20-25 years of study. It was related to the molecular mechanisms or makeup of solar energy conversion for natural and artificial synthetic systems and synthetic reactions.



The research also looked at cell cultures in incredibly low temperatures, and it related to the viability and sustainability of solar energy and future advances in the development and use of solar energy.

However, when asked if it will take another 20-25 years to restore the research now, Michael said that he doesn’t believe that it is going to be another 20 years for it because they already have the data. They will not be completely reinventing it, but they will recreate the culture of that research.



