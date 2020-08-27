Mike Pompeo's Sudan visit: Why is America seeking deeper ties with African nation?

9/11 made the US launch its war on terror. Osama Bin Laden and his Al-Qaeda were the top targets. So too were the states which sponsored terrorism. Sudan was one of them.

Nearly 20 years later, America is easing up on Sudan.

Mike Pompeo has become the first US Secretary of State to visit Khartoum in 15 years.

So, why is America seeking deeper ties with Sudan?

Reason number one: Democracy

The pretext under which America usually interferes in countries. America likes to project itself as the promoter of democracy, Sudan fits the bill.

Its Islamic dictator, Omar al Bashir, was ousted last year. Now, civilians and military leaders have a power-sharing agreement.

In 2022, Sudan will hold its first democratic elections in nearly three decades.

The next two years will decide how Sudan will shape up. China and Russia may step in and, encourage authoritarian rule.

But, if America moves first Sudan can give an opening in an already fragile neighbourhood.

Reason number two: Sanctions

For Sudan's democracy to succeed ----- it needs a strong economy. But, Sudan has lived under the US Sanctions for nearly three decades.

These sanctions were imposed to stop Bashir from supporting terrorists like Osama bin Laden.

Sudan remains on America's list of states that sponsor terrorism. So it cannot turn to international lenders. To remove Sudan from the list US is asking for compensation worth 300 million dollars.

For American victims of Al Qaeda attacks on two US embassies in Africa.

Sudan had earlier agreed to compensate families of USS Cole bombing. But, the latest request has angered the cash-strapped Sudanese govt.

The Trump administration finds itself in a fix ----- as this compensation matter is a legal issue.

Reason number three: West Asia

Mike Pompeo is jet-setting in the Arab world.

From Israel, he came to Sudan and, proceeded to Bahrain, Libya and Oman.

He intends to urge Arab states to become friends with Israel ----- like the United Arab Emirates. America thinks such alliances will rattle Iran and, bring stability to the Middle-East.

But, Israel is a sensitive issue in Sudan. Under Bashir, Sudan was among the hardline Muslim foes of Israel.

The hate for Israel is still strong among the masses. The trouble in the region doesn't end here. Sudan conflicts with Ethiopia and Egypt over the river Nile.

America's attempt to mediate has failed and has played a part in handicapping Sudan.

Now, it wants to rectify the wrongs of the past. But, diplomacy involves giving and take.