Mickey Mouse, other cartoon characters listed for hearing in court error

Famous cartoon character Mickey Mouse -- alongside Buzz Lightyear, Captain Hook and a number of others -- has been listed to appear as defendant at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.

But this is -- apparently -- a big blunder on someone's part.

The mistake was spotted by divorce barrister Leisha Bond.

It was later revealed that HM Courts and Tribunals Service created the names as tests for a new case management system.

"Sorry for the error," a spokesperson said in a Tweet. "[They] should have been deleted before the lists were published."

Also listed to appear before a crown court judge were Bugs Bunny, Tinker Bell, Sleeping Beauty and Cruella Deville. And their "cases" were listed alongside real defendants, some of whom are due to appear via videolink from prison.

The courts service apologised for the error.