Michigan woman stabs her two children, then tries to drown one of them

A 35-year-old woman was arrested for stabbing two of her kids and attempting to drown her 2-year-old in Albion, Michigan.

Police received a 911 call on Saturday around 10.30 am from the woman’s 15-year-old daughter screaming for help. When the officers came to their house on Bluestem Court, they heard noises from behind a locked door in the residence.

An officer from the Albion Department of Public Safety (ADPS) kicked the door open, they found the woman holding her two-year-old under the water in the bathtub, police said.

The cops then quickly separated the baby from the mother and began giving CPR. After giving a few quick breaths, the child coughed up water and began breathing on her own, police said.

"After further investigation, it appears the 35-year-old woman is the mother of 4 children in the house. The two-year-old girl had two stab wounds to the chest and throat, and the four-year-old boy had cuts. It is also believed both the two-year-old and four-year-old had possibly ingested some cleaning fluid," police said in a statement.

It is also believed both the 2-year-old and 4-year-old might have ingested some cleaning fluid, the department said.

After saving the baby from drowning, the cops took the mother into custody and admitted her to the hospital as she may have also ingested cleaning fluid.

The two children were also transported to the hospital in Jackson and later flown to Ann Arbor and were last known to be in stable condition.

The other two kids—an 8-year-old and a 15-year-old girl— did not have any injuries, according to police.

Police are yet to find out why the mother tried to take her children's lives.

"Chief Kipp commended the quick actions of both ADPS Lt. Phipps and Deputy Winder of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department. Their quick response and decisive actions helped to save the life of the two-year-old child," ADPS said in its Facebook post.