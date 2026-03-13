The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday (Mar 12) confirmed that the armed man who rammed his vehicle into one of the nation’s largest Reform synagogues was a Lebanon-born naturalised American. The attacker who carried out the "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community" has been identified as 41-year-old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali. This targeted attack comes on the heels of reports of Iranian sleeper cells being activated globally, including in the United States. Ghazali's status as a Lebanon-born individual has raised questions if the attack on the Jewish community in the US is part of alleged Iranian sleeper cells.