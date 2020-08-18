Michelle Obama slams Trump at Democratic National Convention as US president hits back

The US Democratic National Convention is an event where the Democratic Party comes together to formally announce their presidential candidate.

It means that during the convention Joe Biden will be officially named as the Democratic candidate for the presidential elections to be held on November 3.

Also see: From Michelle Obama to Bernie Sanders: Top speeches at US Democratic convention

The party will also name Kamala Harris as Biden's vice-presidential pick.

It is being held at Wisconsin, however, there was barely anyone at the venue and those who were present were instrumental in conducting the event. It was due to the Wuhan virus or else the convention would have at least 50,000 people at the stadium.



All attendees, including Biden and Harris joined in through video links. The Democratic National Convention is a three-day event.

Day-1 saw performances, political speeches and virtual roundtable conversations. The former first lady, Michelle Obama, was the keynote speaker for the evening. She told the gathering how Donald Trump is "the wrong president for our country".

Through the course of the two hours, the Democrats managed to keep the focus on Trump's failures, especially his handling of the Wuhan virus pandemic.

One of the most powerful speeches of the evening was delivered by Kristin Urquiza, the daughter of a man who lost his battle to the Wuhan virus. Urquiza said her father's only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump.

Then there was New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. He has become one of the most prominent faces in the United States following his daily press briefings about New York's handling of COVID-19.

Ohio's Republican Governor John Kasich also addressed the Democratic convention.

Trump meanwhile put out a tweet which read: "Someone please explain Michelle Obama that Donald Trump would not be here, in this beautiful White House, if it were not for the job done by your husband, Barrack Obama".

Trump also criticised the Obamas for their delayed endorsement of Biden.

....My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020 ×

The president signed off his response by saying his administration has built the "greatest economy" in history and now it will only get better.

Meanwhile, preparations for Day-2 of the Democratic convention are in full swing. The gathering is expected to hear voices from the education sector, gun law advocates and healthcare workers. The attendees have also been promised celebrity appearances.

Republicans too are expected to hold their convention in the coming days. However, suspense remains on Donald Trump's vice presidential pick.