Michelle Obama launches #VotingSquad challenge on Instagram to encourage Americans to vote

Writer and former first lady of the US Michelle Obama on Friday launched #VotingSquad challenge in order to urge more American voters to vote in upcoming US Election 2020.

She posted a photo of herself on Instagram and asked everyone to text three people to tell them to vote in presidential elections.

"Making sure our friends and family have a plan to vote will make all the difference in this election. So, here`s my challenge to you: text three people in your life today who might not vote and ask them to join your #VotingSquad and make a plan to vote together," she wrote in the caption.

Michelle Obama has a unique image and appeal across the globe. The former first lady was always by US President Barack Obama's side but carved her own space as she expressed her opinions from time-to-time and went on to write a book titled 'Becoming'. Even after President Barack Obama's term ended, Michelle has come to fore many times to air her comments.

On Friday as she launched the #VotingSquad Michelle Obama said she was tagging some of her friends asking them to vote.

"I`ve tagged a couple of folks who I`m challenging to create their #VotingSquad. I want to see your squad! Post a photo with your squad and challenge three friends to share their plan to vote," she wrote. Michelle asked people to join the initiative at "weall.vote/votingsquad".