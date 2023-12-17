UK parliamentarian Michelle Mone confesses to misleading media about ties to PPE company

A member of Britain's House of Lords, Michelle Mone, has openly admitted to repeatedly providing false information about her connections to a company awarded significant government contracts for the supply of protective gear during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mone acknowledged that she made an error in denying her ties to PPE Medpro and expressed regret for threatening legal action against journalists who reported on her links to the company.

Her husband, Doug Barrowman, confirmed his role in leading the consortium that owns PPE Medpro.

In a recent BBC interview, Mone confessed, "I did make an error in saying to the press that I wasn't involved. Hindsight is a wonderful thing. I wasn't trying to pull the wool over anyone's eyes, and I regret and I'm sorry for not saying straight out, 'Yes, I am involved.'"

Financial involvement and ownership

Mone admitted to being a beneficiary of her husband's financial trusts, holding approximately £60 million in profits from the lucrative deal. Despite their financial ties to the company, she argued that they were unfairly targeted in a broader scandal surrounding government spending during the pandemic.

"We've done one thing, which was lie to the press to say we weren't involved," she stated. "I can't see what we've done wrong."

The controversy surrounding Mone and PPE Medpro has become emblematic of the widespread criticism directed at the British government for hastily awarded contracts and mismanagement of funds for protective equipment. The scandal sheds light on the VIP lanes, a system where companies recommended by politicians receive preferential treatment for public contracts.

Mone, appointed to the House of Lords in 2015 by then-Prime Minister David Cameron, denied using her political connections to advocate for PPE Medpro. The company, established during the pandemic, secured contracts exceeding £200 million but faced scrutiny for delivering millions of unused surgical gowns, leading to breach of contract proceedings.

The National Crime Agency is currently investigating allegations of fraud and bribery related to the contracts. Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden defended the VIP lanes, asserting that there was no favouritism or special treatment for government associates. He acknowledged the ongoing civil litigation and criminal investigation, emphasising the government's commitment to addressing any fraudulent activities.