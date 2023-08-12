Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, considers running for Congress: Report

Michael Cohen, the former lawyer and now critic of former US president Donald Trump is considering running for Manhattan congressional district seat, reported Politico. Cohen, who spent more than a year in jail for conviction on campaign finance violations and fraud, is reportedly planning to run as a Democratic Party candidate. New York's 12th congressional district, which is held by Jerry Nadler right now is expected to be a tough fight for Cohen as he would attempt to topple the 31-year incumbent.

Nadler has a longtime status in the area and has strong support from powerful Jewish communities in the district.

Cohen worked for Trump for more than a decade. He was also a part of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. He pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and related crimes.

The charges against Cohen include those from the hush money case to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Cohen admitted that he made the payment under direction of Trump.

Trump is currently facing charges relate to the hush money payment. Cohen's conviction got him disbarred. The once trusty aide of the former president emerged from the jail as a crtic.

Donald Trump has already declared that he would run for president again in 2024 US Presidential Election. He is the current frontrunner to win the Republican Party nomination.

However, the legal troubles he has found himself in can become an impediment in his presidential campaign.

Trump, who is the only US president to be impeached twice, also has a record of only sitting or former US president to be indicted, charged. Trump has already declared that he would press on with his presidential campaign in spite of the legal troubles.

In addition to Stormy Daniel case, Trump is in trouble over the classified documents case. He moved and stored hundreds of classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida even after leaving the presidential office.

