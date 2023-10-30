Mexico steps up efforts in Acapulco as Hurricane death toll increases

Mexico on Sunday (October 29) stepped up efforts to help residents of Acapulco after the city was hit by Hurricane Otis earlier in the week. The record-breaking Category 5 storm ravaged the iconic beach resort. The death toll continues to rise. The government figures say that 48 people have been killed, while six are missing, as quoted by Reuters. Just a day earlier the death toll was at 39.

The hurricane ripped through Acapulco destroying homes, hotels and businesses with winds gusting up to 165 mph (266 kph), it also downed power lines and communications that left most of city's 900,000 inhabitants without means of communication.

In light of scarcity of food, water and fuel, looting has broken out in the city.

Watch | Hurricane Otis batters Mexico's Acapulco × Reuters said that governor of the state where Acapulco is located said 36 people were unaccounted for.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said the majority of his cabinet minister were either already in or travelling towards Acapulco. He added that he himself would return to the city later in the day in order to lead recovery efforts. Thousands of soldiers and police personnel have already been deployed in the city to help people.

"We're going to get Acapulco back on its feet, starting with its people," he said in a video on social media.

The bay was filled with debris of dozens of pieces of broken boats. Smashes yachts and dinghies could be seen piled up on the shore.

Captain Alejandro Cortez, 66, abandoned his yacht when he saw the hurricane picking up speed.

"We ran, we jumped down, and we left the ship all alone," he recounted from a pier where he gazed at the water, remembering waves seven meters high.

"And that's why I'm sitting here now. God gave me that decision," he added, pointing upward. Some fellow workers turned up alive, but the search is ongoing for others, he said.

"There are many people that still haven't been found."

Cortez was quoted by Reuters.

Estimates suggest that cost of the damage from the hurricane is as high as USD 15 billion.

Residents in flooded areas have criticized the lack of government help. Many are struggling to find food and water.

The political cyclone

The devastation from the Hurricane has come just seven months before Mexico's presidential election. This makes Hurricane Otis likely to feature in political slugfest. Lopez Obrador has accused his critics of attacking him over Hurricane Otis just to score political points.

Former President Felipe Calderon, Obrador's political opponent has accused that Obrador administration tried to exploit the dire condition by "rebranding" boxes of aid that came from private donors.