Mexico tightens ban on public smoking and tobacco advertising

Bringing one of the world's strictest anti-tobacco laws into force, Mexico on Sunday imposed a total ban on smoking in public places. This also includes a ban on tobacco advertising. The step was initially approved in 2021. Similarly, many Latin American countries have also passed legislation to create smoke-free places. However, Mexico's legislation is considered to be the most wide-ranged and strict in America.

Mexico's 2008 law, which restricted smoking in public places like bars, restaurants and workplaces, will now be extended to all public spaces. The new restrictions also include no to vapes and cigarettes, particularly indoors.



There will be a total ban on advertising, promotion, and sponsorship of tobacco products, including sales in shops.

The Pan American Health Organisation welcomed the decision to implement the ban. Applauding the decision, the organisation said this ban will prevent millions of deaths around the world, as smoking causes damage with direct consumption or exposure to second-hand smoke.



With the American organisation in favour, many smokers are angry at the Draconian nature of the law.



Many have raised questions about the practicalities of enforcing this law.

Some fear that this will give rise to corruption in the country, and rather than issuing fines or punishments for smoking, police officials might take it as a pretext for taking bribes.

