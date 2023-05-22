Mexico raises warning alarm for Popocatepetl volcano as it spews smoke, ash and molten rock

Authorities in Mexico raised alarm for the Popocatepetl volcano, on Sunday, one step below red alert, after it belched out smoke, ash and molten rock into the sky forcing the airports nearby to halt operations.

The experts recommended raising the alarm to "yellow phase three".

Located on the borders of the central states of Morelos, Mexico, and Puebla, Popocatepetl is considered one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world as approximately 25 million people live within its 100-kilometre (60-mile) radius.

As per the warning system developed by Mexico's National Disaster Prevention Center, the yellow warning stands for "remain alert and prepare for a possible evacuation".

The yellow phase three, which was activated on Sunday, stands for "intermediate to high activity" and is activated when the volcano shows "explosions of increasing intensity, expelling incandescent fragments".

The alert increase also means an elevated risk of spewing magma and "significant explosions of increasing intensity that shoot fragments (of rock) over considerable distances," according to civil protection coordinator Laura Velazquez.

The next step, which is a red alert, sets off mandatory evacuations. Popocatepetl volcanic eruption forces school closures The Mexican authorities cancelled classes for more than 100,000 students on Thursday in multiple towns congregated around the volcano.

According to the officials, a series of powerful eruptions from Popocatepetl forced the officials to suspend both public and private school classes across 22 towns.

Images shared on social media showed people wearing masks in order to protect themselves from ash and gas. Mount Etna erupts in Italy, forces airport to shutdown Flight operations were halted in an Italian city after Europe’s most active volcano, Mount Etna, erupted, spewing ash across the runway.

The 3,330 metre (10,925 ft) high volcano, located on the eastern coast of Sicily near Catania city, began erupting Sunday morning, Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) told The Associated Press.

The INGV noted that cloud cover and a rainy day impeded the views of the eruption, which "often serves up a spectacular display of flaming lava".

According to the institute, the volcano ash covered the Catania skies and at least one town on Mount Etna’s inhabited slopes. Local media has, so far, not reported any injuries or fatalities.

Several cars in Catania city were covered in a layer of dark gritty dust, images in Italian media showed.

Mount Etna is Europe’s most active volcano. The last major eruption was in 1992.

In 2021, it erupted for several weeks within the six-month period of activity. As a result, the volcano’s height increased by 100ft because of the amount of volcanic material it spewed. The southeastern crater is now the tallest part of the volcano.

The volcano is in an almost constant state of activity and it’s considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

(With inputs from agencies)

