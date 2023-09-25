Mexico inks agreement with US to tackle migrants crisis in its border cities

Mexico to deport migrants from its border cities to their home countries in the aftermath of making an agreement with the United States, which will also focus on curbing the recent rise in border crossings by taking steps to deter migrants, media reports said.

A report by CNN mentioned that Mexican officials and US Customs and Border Protection officials met in Ciudad Juárez on Friday to discuss the issue.

The reported agreement comes amid a recent rise in illegal crossings into the US, which had even temporarily closed an international bridge and halted Mexico's main cargo train system.

Mexico to "depressurise" its northern cities, which border El Paso, San Diego and Eagle Pass, Texas as part of the agreement.

As reported. Mexico's National Migration Institute said that the authorities will also implement several actions in order to prevent migrants from using the risky railway system to reach the US-Mexico border.

The institute said that the meeting on Friday was attended by Troy Miller, who is the Customs and Border Protection's Acting Commissioner, the commissioner of Mexico's National Migration Institute, the governor of the Mexican state of Chihuahua, members of Mexico's national defence and national guard and representatives of Ferromex, a Mexican railroad operator.

During the meeting, the Mexican officials promised to work on a series of 15 actions as part of the agreement.

According to the agreement, Mexico will negotiate with the governments of Venezuela, Brazil, Nicaragua, Colombia and Cuba to confirm receipt of their citizens deported from the US-Mexico border.

CNN report said that the US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement later Sunday that Miller "urged coordination of efforts to diminish surging irregular migration, and continuation of lawful trade and travel while reiterating the need for coordinated engagement – to include mirrored patrols with local Mexican law enforcement agencies".

"We are continuing to work closely with our partners in Mexico to increase security and address irregular migration along our shared border," Miller said as quoted in a statement.

"The United States and Mexico remain committed to stemming the flow of irregular migration driven by unscrupulous smugglers, while maintaining access to lawful pathways," he added.

El Paso, Texas at a "breaking point'

The dramatic increase in migrants crossing the US border from Mexico has pushed the city of El Paso to "a breaking point," with more than 2,000 people per day seeking asylum, exceeding shelter capacity and straining resources, its mayor said on Saturday.

Mayor Oscar Leeser said at a news conference: "The city of El Paso only has so many resources and we have come to ... a breaking point right now."

According to a Department of Homeland Security official, migrant crossings along the US-Mexico border are rising, surpassing 8,600 over a 24-hour period this week.

(With inputs from agencies)

