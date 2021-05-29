Mexico accuses Zara and other brands of cultural appropriation

Mexico has accused few major clothing brands of cultural appropriation. The ministry of culture sent out letters to three clothing brands, namely Zara, Patowl and Anthropologie.

The ministry says the brands have been using patterns and elements from the Mexican indigenous culture as their own pattern.

They have also been accused of using the patterns without permission from the locals or the authorities.

The brands have been sent letters asking them to publicly clarify the grounds on which the brands have privatised "the collective property" of the indigenous people.

Minister Alejandra Frausto has warned the brands to not undermine the "identity" of the cultural group and has urged international groups to grant the groups their rights "which have historically been invisible".

In addition to these brands, designer Carolina Herrera, clothing brand Mango and Spanish company Rapsodia have also been asked to stop using Mexican patterns as their own.

Frausto has also urged brands and international communities to address this issue on a global level and bring forth a solution to it.