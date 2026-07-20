/Meta starts charging for AI but who will pay? Muse Spark 1.1 is its first paid model ever

For a decade, Meta's artificial intelligence strategy was defined by one word: free. Open weights, open research, models given away to commoditise rivals' moats. On July 9, that era quietly ended. Meta launched Muse Spark 1.1 — and for the first time in its history, put a price on its own AI.

What Meta Launched

Muse Spark 1.1 comes out of Meta Superintelligence Labs, the elite unit Mark Zuckerberg assembled to chase frontier AI. It is a multimodal reasoning model built for agentic work — tool use, computer use, coding and multi-step execution — with a one-million-token context window. It ships in public preview through the new Meta Model API, the company's first paid developer platform.

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The pricing is the pitch: $1.25 per million input tokens and $4.25 per million output tokens, with $20 in free credits to start. Zuckerberg framed it as roughly a quarter of what Anthropic and OpenAI charge for comparable models.

And the API is built for defection: it is drop-in compatible with both the OpenAI and Anthropic SDKs, meaning a developer can switch their application to Meta's model by changing a few lines of configuration. The switching cost is engineered to be near zero — aimed squarely at rivals' paying customers.

The End Of The Open-Only Era

The significance is strategic more than technical. Meta spent years arguing that open models were its competitive weapon — that giving AI away would commoditise the closed labs' advantage while Meta monetised through its apps. Muse Spark 1.1 is the concession that the calculus has changed: Meta's newest frontier model now sits behind a paid API, exactly the way OpenAI's and Anthropic's do.

It is also the revenue line investors have been waiting for. Meta has poured tens of billions into AI infrastructure and talent; until July 9, none of its frontier models had ever directly earned a dollar. Meta has not abandoned open releases — but its best new work now has a price tag, and that tells you where the company believes the value sits.

The Price War Context

Muse Spark lands in the middle of the great AI price collapse of July 2026. OpenAI's new GPT-5.6 family starts at $1 per million tokens. Musk's Grok 4.5 runs $2 and $6. China's Kimi K3 undercuts everyone at $0.30 per million on cached input — and gives its weights away entirely on July 27. Frontier-class AI, which cost dollars per million tokens a year ago, is racing toward pennies.

Meta's entry as the aggressive price challenger completes the picture: every major lab is now fighting on cost, and the margin pressure that once applied only to open-source alternatives has reached the closed frontier.

The Curious EU Absence

One detail stands out: the public preview is available to US developers only, with no European Union access at launch. Meta has not detailed its reasoning — but the timing is hard to miss. The launch landed in the same fortnight that Brussels preliminarily found Instagram and Facebook's addictive design in breach of the Digital Services Act, with fine exposure above $12 billion, and ordered Google to open Android to rival AI assistants. Regulatory friction is visibly starting to shape where AI products launch first — and where they don't.