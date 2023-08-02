Meta starts blocking news in Canada following enactment of Online News Act

Meta Platforms stated Tuesday it has initiated its plan to remove access to news content in Canada due to a new law mandating digital platforms to compensate local news sources.

The company, headquartered in California, decided to block news on Facebook and Instagram in response to the Online News Act introduced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. This law is set to take effect before the end of the current year.

Rachel Curran, Meta Canada’s head of public policy, said in a statement Tuesday, "In the future, we hope the Canadian government will recognize the value we already provide the news industry and consider a policy response that upholds the principles of a free and open internet, champions diversity and innovation and reflects the interests of the entire Canadian media landscape.”

The implementation of the news ban for Canadian users on Facebook and Instagram will occur gradually over the upcoming weeks.

In response, the Canadian government, the Quebec government, and major businesses, including Quebecor Inc., a media company, have suspended all advertising on Meta's platforms as a response to the news block in Canada.

What changes for users outside Canada?

The impact of this move by Meta on people outside Canada is negligible. People outside of Canada can continue using Meta's services without any alteration.

On the other hand, Canadian residents can still access news by directly visiting news websites, using mobile news apps, and subscribing to their preferred publishers.

What is Online News Act?

The Online News Act obliges prominent tech companies like Meta and Google to enter into deals with Canadian news publishers for the use of their content.

The Online News Act aims to make tech giants compensate news providers for displaying their content. In June, both Meta and Google had already warned of their intention to block access to news articles on their platforms in Canada as a protest against this legislation.

What does Meta argue?

Rachel Curran, Meta’s head of public policy in Canada, defended the company's stance, contending that news outlets voluntarily share content on Facebook and Instagram to reach wider audiences and benefit financially.

She also underscored that users primarily utilise the platforms for purposes other than consuming news.

Nonetheless, the Canadian government criticised Meta's decision as "irresponsible." Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge expressed concerns that this move could deprive users of access to "high-quality and local news" without ensuring proper compensation for news organisations.