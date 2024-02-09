Meta removes Iran's Khamenei from Facebook, Instagram for policy violations

Meta announced on Thursday (Feb 9) that it had taken down the Facebook and Instagram accounts belonging to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, citing violations of its content policies. A spokesperson for Meta told AFP, "We have removed these accounts for repeatedly violating our Dangerous Organizations & Individuals policy." The decision comes amidst mounting pressure on Meta to ban Khamenei following the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel. However, it is worth noting that Meta did not explicitly reference this event in their statement while taking down Khamenei's social media accounts.

Following the attack, Khamenei expressed support for Hamas' actions but denied any involvement from Iran. "The supporters of the Zionist regime (Israel) and some people in the usurping regime have been spreading rumours over the past two or three days, including that Islamic Iran was behind this action. They are wrong," he had said in a speech at a military academy.

"Of course, we defend Palestine, we defend the struggles," he added, urging "the whole Islamic world" to "support the Palestinians," he added. The Iranian supreme leader also publicly endorsed Palestinian retaliation against Israel's actions in Gaza earlier and spoke in favour of attacks on shipping in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Khamenei, who has held power in Iran for 35 years, boasted five million followers on Instagram.

Meta's decision was based on its policy aimed at preventing real-world harm by disallowing organisations or individuals with violent agendas from using their platforms.

The policy states, "In an effort to prevent and disrupt real-world harm, we do not allow organizations or individuals that proclaim a violent mission or are engaged in violence to have a presence on our platforms," says the policy on which Meta based its decision."

Notably, Hamas is officially designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States. Reports said that, Iranians utilise virtual private networks (VPNs) to circumvent restrictions and access prohibited websites or apps, including those owned by US companies like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.