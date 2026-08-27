/Meta reaches $18 bn settlement over child safety claims on Facebook, Instagram: Check new rules for teens

Meta has resolved a major child safety lawsuit in the US, including Facebook and Instagram, reaching an $18 billion settlement with 29 American states, with accusations that the platforms could harm children and teenagers. The case was brought by state attorneys general from 29 states, and the legal action related to the development was led by attorneys general from states including California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey.



The states accused Meta of designing features that prompt children to scroll through the accounts on the app or website. They claimed that the social media giant Facebook and Instagram used features that were “harmful and psychologically manipulative” and were designed to keep young users spending more time on the platforms.



The states additionally accused Meta of failing to adequately safeguard the privacy of minors, arguing the company violated privacy protections owed to children and teenage users across its platforms. A further central claim concerned how Meta reported on user experiences: the states alleged the company published reports that were "profoundly misleading," understating how often users on Instagram and Facebook encountered negative experiences.

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What rules changed for children?

Had the lawsuit proceeded to the maximum possible penalties, Meta could have faced a far steeper financial toll, as much as $1.4 trillion, according to The Wrap. Under the settlement, Meta must now implement new protections for teenage users, including daily time limits on platform use. Per the BBC, the court judgment mandates these restrictions. Meta will also be required to institute nighttime blackout periods restricting teens' access to Facebook and Instagram during certain hours.



Notably, the settlement doesn't constitute an admission of guilt; Meta has denied the allegations and did not accept responsibility for the claims as part of the agreement. The case carries broader significance as a marker of mounting pressure on one of the world's largest social media companies over child-safety practices, and may serve as a template for how US states push social platforms toward stronger protections for younger users.