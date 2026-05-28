In the bustling digital streets of India, where Instagram serves as a lifeline for creators, small businesses, influencers, and everyday users sharing everything from street food reels to political opinions, a silent storm has been brewing. Thousands of Indian accounts have reportedly been wiped out in recent months by Meta’s aggressive AI moderation systems, often without warning, clear explanation, or a genuine human review.

It started subtly. Users would wake up to the dreaded notification: “Your account has been disabled for violating our Community Guidelines.” No specifics. No evidence provided. Appeals? Futile. The same AI that flagged the account would often review the appeal and double down on its decision.

The Scale of the Crisis

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Reports and user outcries on X (formerly Twitter) paint a picture of widespread frustration. Indian users, from small business owners running e-commerce stores to content creators with lakhs of followers, found their digital livelihoods destroyed overnight. One user described losing a 95k-follower account generating significant ad revenue, with Meta’s AI offering no recourse. Similar stories flooded in: accounts banned for “impersonating themselves,” suspicious activity that looked perfectly normal to humans, or vague “spam” detections.

Meta has been ramping up AI-driven enforcement in 2026, citing pressures around child safety, spam, and platform integrity. Aggressive purges targeted potential violations, including Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) flags, sometimes hitting innocent accounts in the crossfire. India, with its massive user base, seems particularly affected amid stricter local rules on AI-generated content and online safety.

Why Indian Accounts?

Several factors appear to be colliding:

• Overzealous AI Models: Trained on global datasets, these systems sometimes misinterpret cultural nuances, rapid growth patterns common among Indian creators (who often build audiences quickly), or legitimate marketing tactics as suspicious.

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• Mass Reporting & Bias Claims: Political content, especially pro-India voices, has long drawn complaints of shadowbans or outright suspensions on Meta platforms. Users allege that coordinated reporting from certain groups triggers the AI hammer.

• Technical Glitches & Reduced Human Oversight: Meta reportedly cut back on human moderators in favour of AI efficiency. The result? Circular logic where the machine judges its own mistakes. Thousands globally, including in India, have been caught in this net.

One viral post highlighted the absurdity: accounts with years of genuine activity suddenly labeled as threats. Small businesses reported losing thousands of dollars in revenue, with no clear path to recovery.

A Human Cost

Behind the statistics are real stories. A fitness influencer in Gurugram sees years of content and client relationships vanish. A student creator in Mumbai loses their portfolio overnight. Families running home-based businesses watch their primary sales channel disappear. Appeals go unanswered or are rejected instantly by the very system that banned them.

Critics argue this isn’t just poor moderation, it’s AI out of control, prioritizing scale and liability avoidance over fairness. In a country where Instagram powers millions of micro-economies, the impact ripples far beyond individual frustration.

Calls for Accountability

Indian users are increasingly turning to X to voice their grievances, demanding Meta provide transparency, better appeal processes, and human oversight for disputed cases. Some call for government intervention, given Meta’s heavy reliance on the Indian market.

As one frustrated user put it: Meta built its empire on Indian users and data, yet treats them as disposable when the AI decides so.Whether this is a temporary over-correction in Meta’s safety push or a deeper systemic failure remains to be seen. But for now, countless Indians are left staring at blank profiles, wondering how a machine gained so much unchecked power over their digital lives and livelihoods.